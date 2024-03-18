Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Grows By 8.0%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,898,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 14th total of 6,388,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 157.9 days.
Hydro One Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 184,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $30.76.
About Hydro One
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.