Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Grows By 8.0%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,898,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 14th total of 6,388,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 157.9 days.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 184,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Get Hydro One alerts:

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.