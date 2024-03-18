Short Interest in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Declines By 11.9%

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the February 14th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Immunic Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMUX remained flat at $1.31 during trading hours on Monday. 461,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,473. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Immunic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Immunic by 1,143.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.