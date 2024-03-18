Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Decreases By 8.4%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ICHBF remained flat at $11.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

