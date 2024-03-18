Short Interest in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rises By 11.1%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Itron news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Itron by 240.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $87.41. 342,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,894. Itron has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $96.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Itron

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.