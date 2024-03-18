Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Increases By 10.0%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Kamada Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 202,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 3,125.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 73,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,513. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $337.37 million, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

