Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Increases By 10.0%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
Kamada stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,513. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $337.37 million, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.05.
Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
