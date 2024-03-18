Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Expands By 15.2%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:KIO opened at $13.18 on Monday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $13.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

