Short Interest in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Declines By 6.8%

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 29.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Trading Up 6.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KVYO traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.26. 1,282,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,151. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Partners L P bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,708,162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.