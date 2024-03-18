Short Interest in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Declines By 8.5%

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 14th total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

LARK stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. 469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LARK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.