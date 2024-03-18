Short Interest in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Drops By 18.0%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 14th total of 618,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Activity at Larimar Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 4,290,617 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $37,499,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,288.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,536,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,152 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 668,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 627,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR remained flat at $8.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 665,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,778. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $382.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.95. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

See Also

