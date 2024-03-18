Short Interest in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Drops By 18.0%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 14th total of 618,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
LRMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,536,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,152 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 668,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 627,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR remained flat at $8.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 665,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,778. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $382.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.95. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.68.
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.
