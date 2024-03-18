Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Increases By 13.0%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the February 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Leafly by 55.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 37,196 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Leafly by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leafly by 701.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192,837 shares during the period.

Leafly Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFLYW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.04. 145,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,415. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Leafly has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

