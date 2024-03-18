Short Interest in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Decreases By 6.5%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EQRR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.44. 1,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323. The company has a market cap of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Institutional Trading of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.