Short Interest in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Decreases By 6.5%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQRR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.44. 1,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323. The company has a market cap of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Institutional Trading of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,001,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,039,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,569,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,698,000.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

