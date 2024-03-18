Short Interest in The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Drops By 8.2%

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,800 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 3,019,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,463.5 days.
The GPT Group Stock Performance
The GPT Group stock remained flat at $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. The GPT Group has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.
About The GPT Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The GPT Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.