Short Interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Increases By 19.8%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,230,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 14th total of 29,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.51. 40,782,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,760,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.