Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Decreases By 11.2%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the February 14th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CANSF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,364. Willow Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

