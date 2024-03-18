Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.