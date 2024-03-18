SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
SIF opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $19.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.13. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SIFCO Industries
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.