Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 1.2% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $277.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

