Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 28.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,952,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,380,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

