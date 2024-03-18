Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.9% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.2 %

QQQ traded down $5.22 on Friday, hitting $433.92. 73,069,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,198,109. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $297.19 and a twelve month high of $448.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.04.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

