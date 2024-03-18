Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. 4,035,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,467. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

