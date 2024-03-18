Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 1,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.04.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.57. The stock had a trading volume of 97,146,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,745,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.17. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

