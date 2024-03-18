Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,126 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,766,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 246,787 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19,440.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 361,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 360,042 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 451,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,549,528 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

