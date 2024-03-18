Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 960 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $7,601,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 108.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.07. 3,709,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $253.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

