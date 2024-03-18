Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.95. 15,364,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,789,406. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

