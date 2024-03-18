Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 403,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 480,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sinclair

Sinclair Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The company has a market cap of $739.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sinclair news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,496 shares of company stock worth $962,852. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,859 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.