SingularityNET Price Hits $1.10 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001610 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $299.27 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,325.9835198 with 1,279,380,811.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.1700478 USD and is up 11.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $359,318,637.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

