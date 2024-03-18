Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,093. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $594,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $902,656. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.