Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $36.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 3,193,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,097. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $320,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

