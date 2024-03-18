SNDL Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNDL)

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 12,848 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average volume of 5,593 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 809,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 89,222 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SNDL by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SNDL by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SNDL by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter.

SNDL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,445,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.87. SNDL has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNDL shares. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SNDL from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SNDL in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

