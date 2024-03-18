Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLDB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $13.36. 445,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,354. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,410,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,410,713 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861,242.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,216 shares of company stock valued at $39,430 over the last 90 days. 19.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 748,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,418,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 150,356 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 677,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

