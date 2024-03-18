Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 10,674 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000.

FPE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 794,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,272. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

