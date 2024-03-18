Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 5,188 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.