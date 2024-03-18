Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 91,244 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,244 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of New York Community Bancorp worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 963,865 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,923 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 60,511,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,490,832. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.17, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New York Community Bancorp

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.