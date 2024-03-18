Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. 18,216,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,208. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

