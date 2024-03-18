Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.29. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

