Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Carter’s worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,217,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,564,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 272,662 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE CRI traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.