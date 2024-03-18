Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $14.43 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,521 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,944,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.88. 20,957,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total value of $12,153,699.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,405,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

