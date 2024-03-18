Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $39.28 Million Stock Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,246,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,587 shares during the period. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital comprises about 3.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 5.53% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $39,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 739,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $683.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.69. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 109.82%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

