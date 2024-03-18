Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 316,438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after buying an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,419. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

