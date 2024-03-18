Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after buying an additional 1,412,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,056,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Berry Global Group by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 790,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,881,000 after purchasing an additional 494,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE BERY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $59.71. 7,361,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,487. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

