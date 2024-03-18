Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in International Business Machines by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $191.07. 8,828,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,315. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.38 and a 200-day moving average of $161.84. The firm has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

