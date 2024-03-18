Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $36.31 Million in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,460,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,311,000. Blue Owl Capital comprises approximately 3.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OBDC. B. Riley lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.22. 2,736,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,171. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.91. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.