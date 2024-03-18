SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) PT Raised to $9.50 at DA Davidson

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

SOUN has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.24. 89,332,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,092,973. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 2.84. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,678 shares of company stock worth $1,046,842. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

