Sourceless Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $190.79 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $190.79 million and $0.09 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005877 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00015819 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,955.67 or 1.00065163 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010189 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.83 or 0.00154368 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0090853 USD and is down -8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $443.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

