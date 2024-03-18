S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.
