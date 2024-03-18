Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
Spark New Zealand Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.12.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spark New Zealand
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- S&P 500 Valuations Hit New Highs: Anticipating a Market Pullback?
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.