SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Holdings Lifted by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 6.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.81. 488,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

