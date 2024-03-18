SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Cut by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,189.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.71. 4,556,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,468. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

