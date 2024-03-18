SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Range Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.5% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 837,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after purchasing an additional 161,358 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $60.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.