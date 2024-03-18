SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 690,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $60.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

